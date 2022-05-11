A Sugar Land businessman accused of filing false claims for federal Covid rent relief funds has paid $36,458 in restitution and was sentenced to two years probation.
Matthew John and business partner Roger Kurian are accused of attempting to fraudulently get federal relief money that was meant for those struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.
John was indicted on one count of forgery of a government record, a third-degree felony, and theft of property, valued at between $1,500-$30,000 enhanced because it happened during a disaster (Covid pandemic), a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
In a plea agreement with prosecutors last month, John agreed to plead guilty to the lesser offense of theft of property, between $1,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail and a $10,000 fine. The plea bargain also called for the dismissal of the forgery offense.
Matthew, as did his business partner Kurian, waived his right to a trial by jury and asked a judge to determine guilt or innocence as well as punishment.
The bench trial took place in Frank J. Fraley’s 240th District Courtroom on April 25.
Fraley agreed to the plea bargain arrangement as long as Matthew reimbursed the county prior to sentencing the $36,458 he had received fraudulently.
Fraley placed Matthew on two years deferred adjudication probation, which means he will have no conviction associated with the crime if he successfully completes his probation because judgment will have been deferred. However, if he fails to complete the terms of his probation, he could be sentenced to the maximum amount of time in prison without a trial.
Kurian pleaded guilty to theft of $30,000-$150,000 two months ago in exchange for having five other charges dismissed. One of those charges was tampering with a witness, one was for tampering with a government record and three were for forging a government document — all five felony offenses.
Theft of $30,000-$150,000 is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Kurian pleaded guilty to the offense during a bench hearing in Fraley’s 240th District courtroom.
Fraley also placed Kurian on three years deferred adjudication probation and ordered him to reimburse the county $261,270 he received illegally from the CARES Act funds.
Kurian and John were both arrested and indicted for filing applications in July 2020 for rental assistance made available by the CARES Act under the names of some of their tenants without their knowledge.
One of those tenants who was on one of those applications was being sued to evict her from her apartment, even though Kurian and John received funds under her name, District Attorney Brian Middleton told The Herald at the time of their arrest.
Kurian and John operate a business under the name One Point Investments LLC, a group the duo owns.
Between July and October of 2020, One Point submitted multiple forged documents for rental assistance with fake apartment numbers and by tenants who never requested the county for any help and didn’t know their names were being used to gain rent assistance, Middleton said.
The company also applied for and received a grant fund from Fort Bend County’s small business emergency assistance program, which was also allegedly done using fraudulent documents.
Records show that John received $37,958, while Kurian got $151,820.
In late December 2020, a part-time county employee reported that one of the recipients of rent assistance never applied, and had already paid her rent for the month, according to the DA’s office.
After Fort Bend County Auditor Ed Sturdivant saw irregularities in the files for One Point, he reported the activity to the DA’s office and the Public Integrity Division began the investigation, Middleton explained.
As part of the plea deal, both John and Kurian had to pay restitution in full prior to sentencing, donate $50 (Kurian)-$100 (John) to Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, donate $1,000 to the Expose Excellence Youth Program, pay $290 in court costs, submit to random drug/alcohol tests, pay $60 per month to the probation department while on probation, submit to random drug and alcohol tests and various other requirements.
"These crimes are not victim-less, but divert money designated to assist those residents and businesses that are experiencing severe financial distress caused by COVID-19," Middleton said after Kurian's and John's arrest.
