State reps Gates, Jetton advance; Stephenson in a runoff

Two state representatives for Fort Bend County rolled to victory in Tuesday’s primary election and one has a runoff on his hands.
District 26 State Rep. Jacey Jetton and District 28 Rep. Gary Gates won their primary contests but State Rep. Phil Stephenson will battle Stan Kitzman in a runoff election.
Stephenson drew a mere 8,594 votes in the rural district, or 39.99% of the votes cast and Ktizman earned 7,418 votes, or 34.52%. Artemio Hernandez, garnered 2,104 votes, or 9.79% and Fred Roberts, 3,373 votes, or 15.7%.
Stephenson will face Democrat Larry E. Baggett in the November general election.
Baggett was unopposed in the Democratic primary election on Tuesday.
In Texas House District 28, Gary Gates sailed past his first re-election hurdle by defeating Republican challenger Robert Boettcher.
Gates, who is completing his first full term of office, gathered 10,631 votes, or 75.29%, compared to Boettcher’s 24.71%, or 3,490 votes.
Boettcher’s grandmother, Carol Presslein, 91, traveled to Rosenberg on Tuesday to help her grandson campaign. She, her daughter (Boettcher’s mother) Janet Boettcher, of Sugar Land, held campaign signs at the Fort Bend County annex in Rosenberg while Boettcher’s father recruited voters at Greatwood. Boettcher’s two sisters staked out another polling site.
Gates will face Nelvin J. Adriatico in the November general election.
Adriatico was unopposed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election.
State Rep. Jacey Jetton, who is completing his first term of office, was also unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary election.
Jetton will face Democrat Daniel Lee in the November general election.
Lee garnered 3,303 votes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election, or 63.18% of all votes cast, compared to 1,925 votes, or 36.82%, by Lawrence “Skully” Allen Jr.
