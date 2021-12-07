The Rosenberg City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday and consider a petition to halt construction of the Travis Park splash pad project and the Nature Center.
The petition was signed by about 350 residents and calls for the projects to be halted or put before citizens for a second vote.
Citizens have already voted on both projects and a majority of the voters — 80% — approved both projects.
Of the 10,294 voters who cast ballots in the November 2020 election, 7,779 — 75.57% — voted for the splash pad. Here’s the ballot language: “Citizens vote whether to approve construction and maintenance of a splash pad, to be paid for by the Rosenberg Development Corp. in an amount of $575,000.”
Of the 10,554 voters who cast ballots in the November 2020 election, 5,786 — 54.82% voted in favor of the proposed Seabourne Creek Nature Center. Here’s the ballot language: “Citizens vote whether to approve construction and maintenance of a nature center with construction costs not to exceed $3 million, including up to $385,000 to conduct a design study.”
Former Rosenberg Mayor Bill Benton, a critic of both projects, and present councilman Tim Krugh, led the petition drive to halt construction of both projects.
“The property taxpayers, they may not get stuck with building it, but they’re going to be stuck with operating and maintaining it,” Benton claimed while still mayor. “For that reason alone, I will oppose (the project). These are amenities and amenities are a want. These are public funds and they’re large amounts of money. These projects will be perpetual. They will be ongoing and turn into an entitlement and these entitlements will have to be funded. By folks that pay property taxes.”
Parks and Recreation Director Darren McCarthy said the maintenance is projected to be $25,000 yearly.
The annual water cost would be $24,000, with a projected 4.5 million gallons used, an electrical cost of $200 and a $700 maintenance cost.
Krugh, who was elected to the council in April 2020, also questioned the costs as well as the safety of the splash pad. Krugh was not on the council that voted to put the splash pad and nature center before voters.
The council will also discuss several subdivision plans and whether or not to allow area law enforcement agencies to use the Rosenberg Police Department firing range.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Anyone wishing to speak on an agenda item is required to notify the city secretary in advance.
