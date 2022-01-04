The Rosenberg City Council on Tuesday will again discuss — and vote on — a petition to abandon plans to build a splash pad at Travis Park and a Nature Center at Seabourne Creek Park.
The council voted 6-0 last month to move forward with the proposals, both of which were approved by voters last year.
Petitioners, led by former Mayor Bill Benton and present councilman Tim Krugh, have been attempting to kill the twin projects since their inception.
The petition demands the council vote on either abandoning the projects or putting them before voters for a second time.
If the council votes against either demand, the city could face a lawsuit, the city’s attorney told council last month.
It is unclear who would file the lawsuit.
Krugh, who did not attend the last council meeting, was excoriated by members of the public for attempting to overturn the will of the voters.
Fellow council member Tim Anders, who signed the petition, also felt the wrath of voters at the December meeting.
Benton and Krugh have said in the past that they do not support the proposals because of the costs associated with maintaining them. Last fall, Krugh also stated that the city could face a lawsuit if someone is injured or dies at the splash pad.
Tuesday’s agenda also calls for the council to hold a public hearing over the new election redistricting maps.
A process that began Nov. 15 could be seeing its end if council and public were to approve the new city council district boundaries.
Council met previously Dec. 14 for a special meeting where members decided to alter map “C.”
The suggested changes by the Bojorquez Law Firm — the city’s redistricting consultant — and the city’s Election Redistricting Plan Committee were incorporated into maps “D” and “E.”
The maps still maintain the total population deviation to less than the 10% maximum and have no substantial retrogression in minority voting power, according to previous Fort Bend Herald reporting.
Residents can view the maps on the city’s redistricting webpage at rosenbergtx.gov/redistricting or in person at the city secretary’s office at Rosenberg City Hall.
If a new district boundary map is not adopted at Tuesday’s meeting, council will have until Jan. 18 to accept.
Council will also consider purchasing 12 vehicles through the BuyBoard Cooperative Purchasing Program.
The proposal includes nine replacements and three new vehicles for the police, fire and public works and utility departments. The total cost of $385,470 is budgeted for the fiscal year 2022.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at city hall in the council chamber, 2110 Fourth St.
