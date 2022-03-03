Fort Bend County Clerk Laura Richard will go toe-to-toe with Democratic challenger Toni V. Smith in November.
Richard was unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary election.
Smith easily defeated opponent Steve Okoroha in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election.
Right at 24,616 voters cast ballots in Smith’s favor on Tuesday, or 71.52% of the 34,417 ballots cast in the Democratic primary. Okoroha earned 9,801 votes, or 28.48%.
