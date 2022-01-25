The Rosenberg City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss, among other items, the 2022 sidewalk repair and replacement project.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at city hall, 2110 Fourth St. Besides the sidewalk project, the council will review and discuss the quarterly reports of the animal control and shelter and the Rosenberg Police Department.
Police Chief Jonathan White and Assistant Police Chief Jarret Nethery will share the findings of the reports with the council.
The council is also scheduled to review and discuss changes recommended by the Animal Control & Shelter Advisory Board to ordinance section 4-61 concerning vaccinations of strays kept at the shelter. Mara Hartsell, director of Animal Control, will discuss the board’s recommendation.
In other business, the council will review and discuss the contractor selection process for solid waste collection and disposal of residential and commercial services.
City Manager John Maresh will explain the process to the council. Any one wishing to speak must sign up before the meeting begins. Members of the public are allowed to speak up to three minutes on any three agenda items.
City election
The city of Rosenberg will hold a city council election on May 7. A mayor, two at-large positions and all four single member districts are up for election. Filing is underway. Deadline to file for city office is 5 p.m.
