Four investigators with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office have accepted jobs as deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office because the pay was so much higher.
“They were willing to step down in rank and become deputies again just to make more money,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “They’ll make more money as deputies than they did as investigators. They didn’t want to step down in rank. They didn’t want to start their careers all over again as deputies, but the pay was so much better in Harris County that they couldn’t turn down the opportunity.”
Fagan said the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is short 120 deputies.
“We’ve been recruiting since I took office,” he said. “We’ve struggled with filling positions and it’s only going to get worse if we don’t do something about the pay. We have to be able to pay competitive wages if we want to keep people.”
Harris County pays its deputies 38% more than Fort Bend County, Fagan said. Houston PD pays a whopping 65% more than Fort Bend County and Hedwig Village pays 39% more, Fagan added.
“We lose officers all the time to Harris County, Houston PD, Fulshear and Rosenberg because we cannot offer our deputies the same pay those other agencies can,” he said. “We simply cannot compete with those other law enforcement agencies when it comes to salaries.”
He said the sheriff’s office is only meeting state staffing requirements at the detention center because it is paying staff overtime.
“It would be cheaper for the county to give us more money for salaries than to keep paying our people overtime pay,” he explained.
County commissioners are studying the pay disparity.
They commissioned the Segal Group in 2021 to conduct a job classification and disparity study.
Employees are properly classified into the correct job title.
The job descriptions accurately reflect the work performed by employees.
Pay is market competitive and there is an internally equitable compensation system to attract, retain and compensate employees.
Last week, Ruth Ann Eledge, vice president and senior consultant with Segal Group, gave county leaders a preview of the study so far.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George brought up Fagan’s request for higher pay.
“We want to make sure our sheriff is able to fill his vacancies, because that is a serious problem he is constantly facing. So there has to be a way to address that,” he said.
“That’s do-able,” Eledge said, assuring George that the study will offer options to ensure compensation is high enough to attract and retain staff. “It’s a very attractive package right now.”
Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales also worried about the present salary package at the sheriff’s office.
“We want the sheriff to be able to hire good people, but we’ve had a problem with them being transferred over to the constable’s office at a higher pay,” he said.
Eledge said the study will offer options to minimize transfers through pay procedures and pay policies. That is to say, deputies who transfer laterally to a constable’s precinct will not be allowed to earn more than they did at the sheriff’s office, she explained.
Even when deputy constables and sheriff’s deputies earn the same pay, deputy constables are not expected to do the same amount of work or work shifts, Fagan explained.
“There should be no pay parity,” he said. “Deputy constables usually work, what, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.? Our deputies investigate homicides and other major crimes. Our office is open 24/7. Deputy constables serve (civil) papers and patrol 6 to 6. That’s not parity. Our deputies deserve more pay.”
Fagan said inflation is making it more difficult for deputies and sheriff office personnel to make ends meet.
“I don’t think the public understands how big an issue this really is. This is a public safety issue,” he said. “The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for 600 square miles of unincorporated areas of the county — areas where there are no cities with their own police forces — and at times we only have three active patrol cars covering that 600 square miles because of our staffing shortage.”
He said county commissioners should put public safety ahead of some of the other issues they are dealing with.
“I’m not knocking the county commissioners court, the commissioners do try to work with us, but this is a serious public safety concern,” Fagan added.
“What is more important, a library or the sheriff’s department? I’m not putting down libraries, but would you rather wait longer to check out a book or wait longer for law enforcement to arrive when you need help?”
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is 100% staffed because county commissioners there understand the need to provide competitive salaries, Fagan said. “(Montgomery County commissioners) place public safety first. They care about the safety of their county, and it shows in the salaries their deputies earn.”
Fagan has repeatedly asked county commissioners for salary increases.
In March he addressed the commissioners court and thanked them for providing pay for more patrol deputies and dispatchers.
“But the problem is, we cannot fill these positions due to the under payment of our deputies and dispatchers. The sheriff’s department is the largest law enforcement agency in the county, but we are the most underpaid.”
Fagan’s staff provided a comparison chart of pay scales for dispatchers and deputies that revealed the disparity in pay rates.
According to the charts, FBCSO dispatchers earn less than dispatchers at seven other law enforcement agencies countywide, while deputies earn less than deputies in at at least eight other counties statewide.
Here's what the charts say:
Telecommunicatiors (dispatchers)
West Comm — $22.00-$24.96
Missouri City — $20.33-$24.39
Sugar Land — $19.60-$25.05
Richmond PD — $18.51-$21.29
Collin Co. — $62,061-$83,148
Travis Co. — $53,347-$$78,954
Williamson Co. — $53,340-$74,661
Hidalgo Co. — $51,814-$71,739
Harris Co. — $50,814-$71,739
Denton Co. — $50,798-$81,526
El Paso Co. — $50,044-$81,328
Montgomery Co. — $48,755-$68,536
Fort Bend Co. — $47,689-$63-036
“We need at least a 17% increase immediately if we want to keep the great deputies and staff we have and recruit others,” Fagan told The Herald. “Even that won’t solve all our problems.”
He said the sheriff’s office will need an additional 5% pay increase annually for the next several years “just to make us competitive.”
He said commissioners talk of an 11% pay increase, but that won’t do the job.
“At 11%, people will still be leaving my door,” he said.
Fagan said he doesn’t blame deputies for taking better paying jobs elsewhere.
“Law enforcement officers are like everybody else. We have families, and those families have needs,” he said. “They’re not robots. They have children who need school clothing, they need to buy food, and gas for their automobiles — and because of inflation, it’s all getting more expensive. If we can’t pay them enough to live on, they will go to another county, another law enforcement agency to get more money.”
