Sheriff Eric Fagan

Four investigators with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office have accepted jobs as deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office because the pay was so much higher.

“They were willing to step down in rank and become deputies again just to make more money,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “They’ll make more money as deputies than they did as investigators. They didn’t want to step down in rank. They didn’t want to start their careers all over again as deputies, but the pay was so much better in Harris County that they couldn’t turn down the opportunity.”

Fagan said the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is short 120 deputies.

“We’ve been recruiting since I took office,” he said. “We’ve struggled with filling positions and it’s only going to get worse if we don’t do something about the pay. We have to be able to pay competitive wages if we want to keep people.”

Harris County pays its deputies 38% more than Fort Bend County, Fagan said. Houston PD pays a whopping 65% more than Fort Bend County and Hedwig Village pays 39% more, Fagan added.

“We lose officers all the time to Harris County, Houston PD, Fulshear and Rosenberg because we cannot offer our deputies the same pay those other agencies can,” he said. “We simply cannot compete with those other law enforcement agencies when it comes to salaries.”

He said the sheriff’s office is only meeting state staffing requirements at the detention center because it is paying staff overtime.

