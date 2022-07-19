The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to stay on high alert after a man was mauled by several dogs.
On July 18, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man who was attacked by dogs in the 4300 block of Mark Terrace Lane in the Fresno, Texas area. The 71-year-old victim, who lives in the area, was walking to the store when he was attacked by approximately seven dogs. The victim was transported via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann downtown and was later pronounced deceased.
Four dogs have been captured, but three dogs have yet to be located and are still on the loose. Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for the other three dogs. The case is under investigation.
Sheriff Eric Fagan urges citizens in the area to be cautious in the meantime.
“We want everyone to remain vigilant when outdoors,” Sheriff Fagan said. “Be sure to keep a close eye on your children and your pets.”
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Bend County Animal Services, and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office are co-leading the investigation.
