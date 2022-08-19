Fort Bend County Sheriff’s detectives in partnership with members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested multiple suspects involved in the murder of Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, which occurred in 2020.
On December 12, 2020, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to shots fired in the 300 block of Broadmore Dr. in Fresno, Texas. Upon arrival, deputies located three victims who suffered from gunshot wounds. Two of the three victims were identified as Devin and Jonathan Massey who were pronounced deceased upon arrival.
All three victims were inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of the Massey brother’s home.
After further investigation, detectives learned that multiple suspects fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.
With the support of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, all four suspects were arrested in August 2022.
Dalan Phillips, 19, was arrested on August 17, 2022 and is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Evading Arrest with a Vehicle – in which no bond amount has been set. All other bonds total $1 million.
Donovan Phillips, 20, was arrested on August 17 and is charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bonds total $1 million.
