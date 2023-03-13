Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Anthony Francisco Hajecate, 29, and Kassidy Ray Hoover, 22, for the murder of a Sugar Land man.
Deptuies were summoned to the 14200 block of FM 1464 in Sugar Land around 2:39 p.m., on Sept. 26, in regards to to a deceased man.
Deputies identified the victim as James Lee Tilotta, 34, who had suffered from a gunshot wound at his residence and succumbed to his injuries. Deputies also confirmed the victim was missing property.
After further investigation, two people were identified as suspects — Houston residents Hajecate and Hoover.
Hoover is currently in custody at the Fort Bend County jail and charged with murder. Her bond is set at $500,000.
Hajecate is currently in custody at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Jail and charged with murder. His bond is set at $500,000.
“Nobody deserves to have their life ended,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “I applaud the efforts of the Sheriff’s deputies who did not give up and found the suspects responsible for this senseless crime.”
