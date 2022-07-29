The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating missing person Alexandra Pineda, 18. Pineda, who is five feet, one inch tall, reportedly was last seen wearing two types of clothing, including blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket. A second description of Pineda is that she was wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.
Pineda was reported missing Thursday, July 28, at approximately 1 p.m. Detectives learned that Pineda was last seen by her family in the 4700 block of Baker Road in Needville.
Reportedly, Pineda’s last known location was with her ex-boyfriend, Dylan Gonzalez, 19, at 2:45 p.m. at the 500 block of Tegner St. in El Campo where a weapons investigation by the El Campo Police Department was being conducted.
Pineda and Gonzalez both fled on foot. Gonzalez is possibly armed.
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking Pineda’s whereabouts to get her home safely. If you have any information, please call Sgt. A. Hickey with the Criminal Investigations Division at 281-341-4686.
Alexandra Pineda
Dylan Gonzalez
