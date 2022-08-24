Deputies, 9-1-1 dispatchers, and detention officers are just some of the open positions the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hopes to fill as it hosts a Career Fair on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Workforce Solutions, located at 3823 Cartwright Road in Missouri City, Texas. The Career Fair is open to the public and registration is not required.
Interested job applicants are required to bring identification and be prepared to speak with recruiters.
For more information about this and upcoming hiring events and career opportunities at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, please visit www.fbcsheriff.org and click on Careers, or visit www.fortbendcounty.jobs. You may also email fbcsohr@fortbendcountytx.gov, call 281-238-1586, or visit Facebook.com/FortBendCountySheriffsOffice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.