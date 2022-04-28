Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 27-year-old Devonte Howard of Richmond, Texas, who is suspected of killing a man.
On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at approximately 1:40 p.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Oakloch Ct. in Richmond where a victim was shot to death. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Miguel Angel Granados Jr. Sheriff’s detectives learned during their investigation that Howard and Granados were working together on a fence when Howard pulled out a firearm, shooting and killing Granados.
During the investigation, detectives coordinated Howard’s surrender outside a relative’s residence without incident.
Howard was charged with Murder and was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
“Thanks to the concerted efforts of our detectives and deputies, this apprehension was handled with the utmost professionalism and concern for public safety,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan.
