Fort Bend County sheriff’s officers spent Tuesday evening honoring and commemorating the lives of comrades lost in the line of duty.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan led the ceremonies for the department’s annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony inside the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy in Richmond.
Eighteen local law enforcers killed on duty were each recognized with a framed photo tribute accompanied by white lilies, gerberas, and an American flag presented by a current officer when Deputy David Craven called their names.
“We remember the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice so that we can enjoy the freedom of living in a safe community to raise our families,” Fagan said. “Today, we say thank you to the families of these heroes and pay homage to their loved ones’ selfless acts of courage.”
Surviving family members were also presented with a bouquet commemorating National Police Remembrance Day.
The fallen local officers honored were Sheriff John V. Morton, Sheriff T.J. Garvey, Deputy Henrich W. Hoffman, Ranger Frank L. Schmid Jr., Deputy Edmond H. Hardin, Officer Eldridge C. Cornelius, Deputy Frank P. Bell, Ranger H.A. White, Officer Henry H. Miculka, Deputy Dominick S. Carso, Det. Jon A. Farrar, Sgt. Joseph E. Cernoch, Sgt. Ronald D. Slockett, Deputy Eugene J. Heimann, Deputy David L. Braunholz, Chief Ernest V. Mendoza, Deputy John David Norsworthy Jr. and Deputy Caleb Rule.
All officers named have been a part of local law enforcement since the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office was founded in February 1837.
