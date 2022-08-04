Fort Bend County law enforcement agencies and school districts are joining forces to prevent school shootings similar to the one that occurred in Uvalde in May and resulted in 19 elementary school children and two teachers being gunned down.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan calls the strategy a “force multiplier.”
The strategy calls on peace officers countywide to visit schools during their patrols through neighborhoods or while awaiting orders from dispatch.
Officers are asked to visit campuses to check to see if doors are securely locked and generally make their presence known.
“We called this press conference today because of what happened in Uvalde, and us being prepared for something we pray never happens here in Fort Bend County,” he said during a press conference on Tuesday morning at Stafford MSD headquarters.
He was joined by state Rep. Jacey Jetton and state Rep. Ron Reynolds, as well as representatives from area law enforcement agencies, school districts and school district police forces, all of whom support the initiative.
“My plan is to have all law enforcement agencies to work together to protect our most precious thing in our state, and that’s our children,” he said. “What I’d like to do is this: To all municipal law enforcement agencies, constables, sheriff’s deputies across the state of Texas, when your officers are on the street, patrolling, waiting for a call to drop, to stop by a school, walk around the campus, check the doors, make sure they are locked and secure, and if they find one that is not locked, to notify the administrator.”
He noted that Precinct 4 alone has 30 elementary schools while Precinct 2 has over 25 elementary schools. Precincts 1 and 3 also have dozens of campuses.
“If all of us work together, we can do this, we can protect our children,” he said.
Joining Fagan at the press briefing were Precinct 4 Constable Mike Beard, Richmond Police Chief JJ Craig, LCISD Police Chief Dallis Warren, to name a few.
Jetton, whose House District 26 includes part of Fort Bend County, commended local law enforcement and school districts for taking proactive steps to ensure a Uvalde doesn’t happen in Fort Bend County.
“The efforts taken by Fort Bend County here is a clear sign that all the law enforcement agencies are interested in making sure our schools are safe,” he said. “The school board members and superintendents that are here believe that policies and procedures need to be in place to keep our schools safe.”
Jetton said the House committee report on the tragedy at Uvalde revealed school district policies and procedures that are not followed “mean nothing.”
He said the state Legislature has also taken steps to prevent similar Uvalde’s from happening in the future.
$105 million allocated to school safety and mental health initiatives.
The Texas Education Agency was directed to appoint a chief of school safety and security whose job it will be to ensure each school district statewide has proper safety policies and procedures in place and is following them.
Gov. Greg Abbott has implemented a school safety center, which will conduct comprehensive safety reviews and come up with appropriate methods of protecting schools.
Texas State University has offered its nationally-recognized advance law enforcement rapid response program is being provided to all school districts and their police forces.
The TEA, DPS and the Texas Education Higher Education Coordinating Board and school police forces statewide have been directed to expand and accelerate their efforts to promote the ability to report suspicious activity known to students, staff and families through the IWatchTexas Community Reporting System.
Lamar Consolidated ISD school chief Roosevelt Nivens II said it’s sad that it took such violence for everyone to make school safety a priority.
“I’ve said in the past, educators and parents have always prioritized (school safety), but now it’s a priority for everyone,” he said, adding that he is charging , and he charged everyone with continuing to put school safety on the front of their minds every single day “because no parent should ever get that phone call that their child is not coming home.”
Nivens was joined by LCISD Board President Alex Hunt and Trustee Jon Welch.
Fagan accepts that the strategy may not deter a determined gunman.
“We’re not saying this (will work) 100%,” he admitted. “We’re saying this is a force multiplier. It may stop some (school shootings). We don’t know how many (school shootings) it will stop. Is it 100%? We can’t guarantee that, but we can guarantee we have more officers’ eyes on these schools.”
