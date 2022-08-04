Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan explains his “force multiplier” strategy to help prevent school shootings. At left is state Rep. Jacey Jetton (R-Richmond).

Fort Bend County law enforcement agencies and school districts are joining forces to prevent school shootings similar to the one that occurred in Uvalde in May and resulted in 19 elementary school children and two teachers being gunned down.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan calls the strategy a “force multiplier.”

The strategy calls on peace officers countywide to visit schools during their patrols through neighborhoods or while awaiting orders from dispatch.

Officers are asked to visit campuses to check to see if doors are securely locked and generally make their presence known.

“We called this press conference today because of what happened in Uvalde, and us being prepared for something we pray never happens here in Fort Bend County,” he said during a press conference on Tuesday morning at Stafford MSD headquarters.

He was joined by state Rep. Jacey Jetton and state Rep. Ron Reynolds, as well as representatives from area law enforcement agencies, school districts and school district police forces, all of whom support the initiative.

“My plan is to have all law enforcement agencies to work together to protect our most precious thing in our state, and that’s our children,” he said. “What I’d like to do is this: To all municipal law enforcement agencies, constables, sheriff’s deputies across the state of Texas, when your officers are on the street, patrolling, waiting for a call to drop, to stop by a school, walk around the campus, check the doors, make sure they are locked and secure, and if they find one that is not locked, to notify the administrator.”

