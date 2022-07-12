The intense heat is sending perverts indoors to their computers and internet in hopes of befriending underage children, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan warned.
He said one such pervert was recently arrested in Fort Bend County after meeting a child online. He said the child molester led the child to believe the other person was also a child and encouraged their meeting.
At the recent “summer safety” press conference held at the new Emergency Operations Center in Richmond, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan urged residents to prepare their children with detailed instructions to keep them safe.
Sheriff Fagan recommends that kids should not only know to contact 911 in an emergency, but they should also understand why it is imperative to do so as soon as possible.
“Teach your children about 911,” Sheriff Fagan suggested. “Explain to them why they should call 911.”
He then emphasized the significance of preparing children with instructions or rules before leaving them alone in a residence.
“Let’s protect our children,” Sheriff Fagan urged. “Pay attention. Never leave them home alone without instructions.”
Directions should include telling your kids to never open the door for strangers.
“Tell your children [to] never answer the door when they are home alone,” Sheriff Fagan said. “Don’t allow people to come to your home [and] say that they’re from the water company or gas company. They should make appointments before they come in.”
Lastly, the sheriff reminded parents to always double-check for children before locking their cars.
“Temperatures can range all the way up to over 150,” Sheriff Fagan remarked. “It can cause brain damage and death, so pay close attention.”
He suggested placing a reminder in your vehicle if you plan to take your kids or pets out with you.
“Put a little marker in your car,” Sheriff Fagan described. “Take [a] piece of tape [and put it] on your dashboard anytime you put your child in the backseat. I know you’re thinking ‘Well, I won’t forget. I know I’m putting my child in the backseat,’ but we get busy and forget [and] that’s something that we shouldn’t forget — our child or a loved one in that backseat.”
Sheriff Fagan’s helpful reminders may seem like common sense, but make a big difference in the safety of your kids.
“You want to be proactive, not reactive,” he expressed.
