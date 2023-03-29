Capitol Highlights

The Texas Senate last week unanimously approved a $16.5 billion package to lower property taxes and inject billions of dollars into public schools.

As reported by the Texas Tribune, the three separate bills require the state to send at least $5.38 billion to public schools while at the same time raising the state’s homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000, with an additional $20,000 exemption for homeowners 65 and older. According to the Tribune, the proposal would save an average homeowner $341 on their annual tax bill. Seniors would save an additional $227 annually.

In exchange for the increased state funding, local school property tax rates would be cut by 7 cents for every $100 in appraised value. An owner of a $300,000 home paying the state’s average school tax rate would save $210 annually in property taxes.

“This is off-the-charts, incredible property tax relief for millions of Texas homeowners,” said state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston.

Deadline to register for May 6 election nears

The deadline for eligible Texas voters to register in order to vote in the May 6 local elections is just around the corner, Secretary of State Jane Nelson announced.

“If you are not already registered to vote in the upcoming local elections - there is still time! Make sure to submit your voter registration application to your county voter registrar by Thursday, April 6 so that you can have an opportunity to make your voice heard in your local community,” Nelson said.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.