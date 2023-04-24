The Texas Senate unanimously approved a $308 billion two-year budget last week, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The next step is to reconcile that budget with one passed earlier by the Texas House.

The Senate’s budget funds $10 billion in electric grid reforms, provides pay raises to state employees, and devotes more than half of its budget to funding education.

“Over the next few weeks, I will be working with my colleagues in the Senate and the House to reach a consensus on the differences between the two chambers, and I look forward to sending the final appropriations bill to Gov. (Greg) Abbott before the legislative session ends,” state Sen. Joan Huffman, R- Houston said in a statement. Huffman chairs the finance committee.

The main difference in the two budgets is in how to provide property tax relief. The House version dedicates $17.3 billion to cutting the annual amount a home’s appraisal can increase, from 10% to 5%. The Senate budget allocates $16.5 billion for property tax relief by increasing the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000, with added breaks for homeowners 65 and older.

Medicaid expansion for new moms possible

The Texas House has passed a bill that allows low-income moms to stay on Medicaid for a full year after childbirth.

The Texas Tribune reported that is a marked increase from current practice, in which postpartum Medicaid expires two months after birth in Texas.

