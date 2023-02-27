Rosenberg wins "Perk Your Park" grant

Breaking ceremonial ground on the new park addition are, from left, Rosenberg city council member George Zepeda, Niagara Bottling Co. plant manager Tony Dexter, Rosenberg Parks Director Cary Lamensky, Texas Master Naturalist Terri Hurley and Rosenberg City Manager John Maresh.

 HERALD PHOTO BY SCOTT REESE WILLEY

Seabourne Creek Nature Park is well known for its natural beauty, walking and hiking trails and wildlife — and it’s about to become even better.

Thanks to a generous $75,000 Perk Your Park grant, which the city won in a nationwide contest, Seabourne Creek Park will soon have more walking pathways, more covered picnic shelters and large grassy play area.

The new addition will be located between the duck pond and the northern wooded walking trail and close to the beehive, bat box and chimney swallow roost.

City leaders and a representative from Niagara Bottling Co., which has a distribution center in Missouri City and which helped sponsor the nationwide contest, broke ground on the new addition Thursday.

Niagara and the National Recreation & Park Association awarded grants to three communities nationwide, based on the number of votes each community received in the online contest.

The city’s grant department entered the contest on behalf of the city.

Turns out, Rosenberg residents really wanted the grant.

