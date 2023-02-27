Seabourne Creek Nature Park is well known for its natural beauty, walking and hiking trails and wildlife — and it’s about to become even better.
Thanks to a generous $75,000 Perk Your Park grant, which the city won in a nationwide contest, Seabourne Creek Park will soon have more walking pathways, more covered picnic shelters and large grassy play area.
The new addition will be located between the duck pond and the northern wooded walking trail and close to the beehive, bat box and chimney swallow roost.
City leaders and a representative from Niagara Bottling Co., which has a distribution center in Missouri City and which helped sponsor the nationwide contest, broke ground on the new addition Thursday.
Niagara and the National Recreation & Park Association awarded grants to three communities nationwide, based on the number of votes each community received in the online contest.
The city’s grant department entered the contest on behalf of the city.
Turns out, Rosenberg residents really wanted the grant.
City Manager John Maresh said the grant will fund an arboretum for educational purposes and family fun, six more acres of manicured green space for picnics and activities, 2,000 feet of new granite walking trails and an additional 80 trees native to Fort Bend County. Each tree will have educational signage, he said.
“The project is a huge asset to the community,” Maresh told onlookers during Thursday’s ground breaking ceremony. “We’re so excited to make this project a reality.”
Joining city and park staff on Thursday were members of the Coastal Prairie Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist program, which has helped maintain Seabourne Creek Nature Park since its inception and is responsible for planting trees, brushes and nature grasses as well as attracting and protecting wildlife.
Maresh credited the city and park staff and Texas Master Naturalists for promoting the contest and “getting out the vote.”
Tony Dexter, plant manager at Niagara Bottling Co.’s plant in Missouri City, congratulated the community on winning the contest and said the city’s plans for using the grant proceeds are exactly in line with Niagara’s environmental vision.
