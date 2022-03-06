The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District (LCISD) has finalized the 2022-2023 instructional calendar.
The school year will begin Aug. 22, 2022 and end May 25, 2023.
The new calendar will be two days shorter than the 2021-2022 calendar, but it also features four fewer half days. The school district uses instructional minutes to determine calendars instead of days, so fewer days in the new calendar, is roughly the same number of instructional minutes.
The other difference between the two calendars is the Easter Break. The first Monday after Easter will not be a district holiday like it was last year.
LCISD staff, parents, guardians and students were sent a survey with two potential calendars for the year: options A and B, respectively. 63,491 survey invitations were set; 6,672 responses were received. This is a response rate of roughly 11 percent, slightly higher than the 10 percent LCISD Chief Communications Officer Sonya Cole-Hamilton says is the standard for a survey this size.
Participants were also asked their opinions on potential changes to future instructional calendars. These included giving secondary education an earlier start time than elementary, shortening Thanksgiving Break from its original week and distributing those days elsewhere in the calendar as well as other options. Those questions didn’t necessarily reflect the two calendar options given to participants, but it was a way for the board to gauge interest for potential changes down the line.
Cole-Hamilton presented the results to school board members during February’s board meeting.
Of the two options, option B was more popular among all groups surveyed. This calendar was ultimately the one presented to the school board for approval.
“The vast majority of everyone approved calendar option B,” LCISD Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens said.
The most responsive group was LCISD staff, with 43 percent filling out the survey. All groups surveyed were in favor of keeping a week’s break for Thanksgiving. When asked about moving secondary education start times ahead of elementary, a majority of respondents were unsure and said they were neutral on the issue. This means the board is not currently planning to make any changes to start times.
“Right now, with the majority of parents and staff falling into the gray column, it wouldn’t be useful for us to move forward until they have a better understanding and awareness of what adjusting the start times could do,” Cole-Hamilton said.
Earlier starts would also mean earlier dismissal. Cole-Hamilton said adjusting secondary school start times could help student athletes by allowing them to miss less of the actual school day when they have to leave early for competitions. It could also be useful for students who work or are involved in extracurricular programs, in addition to simply allowing students to be home earlier in the day.
The full 2022-2023 instructional calendar is available now on the LCISD website: lcisd.org.
