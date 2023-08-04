The city of Kendleton did not comply with state law when it increased the water rate at an RV park in November 2021, regulators contend.
The Public Utility Commission of Texas announced its ruling in a letter to the city and to Lazy K RV Park owner Todd Doucet in a letter dated July 14, 2023.
The Public Utility Commission of Texas is the state agency responsible for economic regulation of Texas’ electric, telecommunication, and water and wastewater utilities.
Doucet filed an informal complaint with the PUCT against the city of Kendleton on June 27, 2023, almost two years after the city raised the rate of his RV park from just about $100 per month to $700 per month — a 600% increase.
According to the July 14, 2023 letter, the state agency informed Doucet it had contacted the city of Kendleton and reviewed its response regarding the rate increase.
“The customer protection division has received the response from the city of Kendleton concerning the rates assessed for your water service,” the PUCT board said.
“We have reviewed the documentation presented by both you and the city of Kendleton in order to ensure the company acted consistently with applicable substantive rules.
“The customer protection division has determined the city of Kendleton failed to act consistently with Substantive Rule §24.361 Municipal Rates for Certain Recreational Vehicle Parks.”
The PUCT board said the rule cited defines a recreational vehicle park as a commercial property on which service connections are made for recreation vehicle transient guest use and for which fees are paid at intervals of one day or longer.
The rule maintains a municipally -owned utility that provides non-submetered master metered utility service to a recreational vehicle park shall determine the rates for that service on the same basis the utility uses to determine the rate for other commercial business, including hotels and motels, that serve transient customers and receive non-submetered master metered utility service from the utility.”
Simply put: cities are not allowed to charge RV parks the same rates for water as they do for residential businesses, PUCT explained.
Cities may only charge RV parks the rates it charges other commercial businesses, such as hotels and motels, which have transient guests, the PUCT board noted.
Brian Schaeffer, executive director and CEO of Texas Association of Campground Owners, said state law prohibits communities from applying residential water rates to RV parks for good reason: An RV owner uses far less water than a residential household.
“An RV doesn’t use anywhere near the amount of water a homeowner does on a daily basis,” he said.
“My customers aren’t washing loads of clothing all day in their RVs or washing sink loads of dishes every day,” he told The Herald. “They’re typically on vacation, which means they eat out a lot, or they take their clothing to a laundromat in town. Recreational vehicles simply do not use as much water as homes use each day.”
Doucet said he expected PUCT to rule in his favor.
“I explained my situation to the PUCT, which launched the initial investigation, and its findings that the city has failed to comply with the state laws governing the water codes is of course what we expected,” he told The Herald.
Isabel Ford, a spokesperson for the state agency’s customer protection division, told Doucet he could file a formal complaint with the PUCT if he chooses, and she provided him with the forms to do so.
“Should the city of Kendleton maintain its position, you have the option of filing a formal complaint with the commission,” Ford told Doucet in the letter.
Doucet said he plans to file a formal complaint against the city.
He said he would have filed a formal complaint earlier but was told that city of Kendleton has no PUCT oversight.
“I reached out to the PUCT initially in the very beginning and was told that they did not have jurisdiction over this case because the city has ‘receded its authority from the PUCT.’ However, after my case made it to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office, and the PUCT was contacted by the DA’s office, it prompted the PUCT to become involved on a different level,” Doucet explained to The Herald.
Some Texas communities are exempt from PUCT oversight, but it is unclear which exemption the city of Kendleton claims, if any. Doucet also did not explain the meaning of “receded its authority.”
Whether the city is exempt or not, PUCT ensures that the water rates statewide are fair and reasonable.
“And of course, this is not the case in my situation,” he said. “I have not filed a formal complaint as of yet but do plan to do so.”
Doucet said he grateful for the DA’s office and the PUCT for getting involved in helping a consumer resolve the dispute.
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. was criminally indicted in December for failing or refusing to provide public records to Doucet as required under the Texas Public Information Act in regards to the rate hike. Doucet wanted to see the ordinance that allowed the city to increase his water rates by 600% and Humphrey refused or failed to turn over those records.
The Class B misdemeanor offense is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $4,000 fine.
If he is convicted, he would be required to step down as mayor.
Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton’s office warned Humphrey in May that he could be charged with official oppression if he cannot prove the rate hike was legal.
A grand jury has been convened to hear evidence against Humphrey regarding the allegation of official oppression.
In June, the city of Kendleton rescinded the rate hike. Doucet said he is once again paying less than $100 for water service at his RV park.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.