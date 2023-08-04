Darryl Humphrey Sr.

The city of Kendleton did not comply with state law when it increased the water rate at an RV park in November 2021, regulators contend.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas announced its ruling in a letter to the city and to Lazy K RV Park owner Todd Doucet in a letter dated July 14, 2023.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas is the state agency responsible for economic regulation of Texas’ electric, telecommunication, and water and wastewater utilities.

Doucet filed an informal complaint with the PUCT against the city of Kendleton on June 27, 2023, almost two years after the city raised the rate of his RV park from just about $100 per month to $700 per month — a 600% increase.

According to the July 14, 2023 letter, the state agency informed Doucet it had contacted the city of Kendleton and reviewed its response regarding the rate increase.

“The customer protection division has received the response from the city of Kendleton concerning the rates assessed for your water service,” the PUCT board said.

“We have reviewed the documentation presented by both you and the city of Kendleton in order to ensure the company acted consistently with applicable substantive rules.

