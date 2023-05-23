Rosenberg water rates may increase

Residents should expect rate increases in their water bills as the Rosenberg City Council discusses fees for water, wastewater, and subsidence/groundwater reduction plans for 2024 during Tuesday’s workshop.
The total cost for residential water and sewer will is projected to increase from $55.08 to $58.15 for 5,000 gallons.
For residential usage of 8,000 gallons per month, there will be a $4.12 increase. Those using 20,000 gallons will see a $7.52 increase, while commercial users consuming 50,000 gallons will face an additional cost of $27.10, and those using 200,000 gallons will experience an increase of $89.60.
This is the first time since 2016 that residents and business owners will be expected to pay more for water utilities.
According to staff, the rate increase is necessary to fund upcoming capital improvement projects that aim to enhance the reliability of the water and sewer system.
The additional revenue is also required to cover increased operating expenses resulting from historic inflation, staff said.
Those projects include:
