The Rosenberg City Council will meet on Tuesday for a workshop to review and discuss the fiscal year 2024 budget and tax rate again and work on updates to the facilities plan and a potential bond election.
This will be the final meeting of the council before the Aug. 1 session, during which the proposed budget will be presented for approval.
As of 2023, the Rosenberg debt tax rate is $0.1742, with lower projected future rates.
The council will also discuss calling for a bond election in November.
Staff presented information on two facilities projects, including an Emergency Services Complex comprising Fire Station No. 4, Fire Administration and Emergency Operations Center, and the Public Services Complex.
On the ballot, there would be an $18.5 million bond to fund public safety-related infrastructure and a $33 million bond allocated for a new public services complex if accepted.
The Public Services Complex would relocate fleet maintenance, public works, utilities, capital projects, building maintenance, parks, and city engineers to a centralized facility on Airport Avenue.
Marcus Deitz with Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, the city’s bond counsel, will present an overview of the bond election calendar and the revised draft ordinance calling for the election.
Staff will review the debt obligations, the effects of a successful bond election on the city’s current and future debt rate, the bond election flyer, the frequently asked questions, and the process for providing factual information to the public once the ordinance calling the election is adopted.
An ordinance authorizing a November 2023 bond election would be placed on the Aug. 15 agenda for consideration and approval.
Staff will also review with the city council the effort to update the municipality’s strategic plan.
On June 1, the city received one proposal to create a City Council Strategic Visioning and Five-Year Action Plan.
Opportunity Strategies, LLC, the sole respondent, proposes to complete the project within six months for $24,997.
The Rosenberg Development Corp. has worked with Opportunity Strategies, LLC, on prior projects of a similar nature and has been satisfied with the services provided.
During contract negotiations, the action plan was extended from three to five years, a more consistent timeline typical for strategic planning projects.
Opportunity Strategies, LLC, was amenable to adjusting the planned timeline, and the cost for services did not increase with this change to a Five-Year Action Plan.
This will be discussed in Tuesday’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. at city hall, 2110 Fourth St.
Residents can watch the meeting on the RosenbergTXGov YouTube channel live stream.
The full agenda is also available at that web address.
