ROSENBERG — Rosenberg city officials awarded a $2.17 million bid from Hassell Construction Group LLC out of Houston to provide headworks and replace the mechanical bar screen for Wastewater Treatment Plant 1A at 2700 Ave. A.
Headworks is a process that reduces the level of pollutants in the incoming domestic and industrial wastewater to a level that will allow the treated wastewater to be discharged into a river or lake.
Executive Director of Public Services Rigo Calzoncin told the council that the plant would still be operational during the construction.
The estimated construction time is 300 days, City Manager John Maresh said.
The bar screen acts as a filter that removes large, solid objects from the wastewater. The funding of $1.945 million will be covered by the American Rescue Plan Act, with the remaining $225,000 allocated from another ARPA project, if available, or waste/wastewater funds.
The motion passed unanimously.
Staff also approved a budget amendment to open $1.574 million to preorder 14 replacement vehicles from the fiscal year 2024 Fleet Replacement Fund. Funding is received from various local departments annually based on the estimated replacement cost of the vehicles, Maresh said.
