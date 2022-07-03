Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut spent Tuesday’s Rosenberg City Council workshop session detailing the Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal year 2023 through fiscal year 2027.
No action was taken by the council but elected officials were given a chance to consider what to prioritize for the upcoming fiscal year.
“We have several general projects including Fire Station No. 1 renovations, police station chiller replacement and Travis Park Basketball Pavilion,” Vasut said. “We also have many street and drainage projects including Benton Road expansion, Brazos Town Center one and two connector streets, Cumings Baker Road extension, Dry Creek drainage improvements, Fairgrounds Road expansion, Koeblan Road from FM 2218 to city limits also from SH 36 at Band Road to FM 2218. We have the Rabbs Bayou drainage improvements, the railroad quiet zones, sidewalks, traffic signals at Commercial and Plaza Drive, Commercial Drive and Town Center Boulevard and then at Reading Road and Town Center Boulevard. And then we have the US 90A corridor.”
Water and wastewater projects discussed include a 16-inch water line loop from FM 2218 to J. Meyer Road, Blume Road service area, the I-69 corridor water and sanitary sewer extension, lift station No. 8 reconstruction, north side water line improvements, upgrade water distribution lines at Alamo, Lory, Airport and Frost Street, replace the mechanical bar screen at wastewater treatment plant 1A, wastewater treatment plant 2 collection system line rehab and construction for water well.
Vasut and city staff also identified Texas Department of Transportation projects including FM 2218 from I-69 to State Highway 36, FM 723 from Brazos River to Beadle Lane and State Highway 36 from I-69 to FM 2218.
Many of the projects already have a funding source whether it’s from budgeted money or grant funding, Vasut said.
Those in need of funding will be considered during the budget process, Vasut said.
District 3 Councilor Hector Trevino wished to move the Travis Park pavilion to another year to prioritize the chiller system and renovating the fire station.
However, Mayor Kevin Raines denied the councilman’s plea and vouched for the cover.
“We are not moving Travis Park,” Raines said. “We were supposed to do Travis Park last year. We just sat here and went round and round for fans for the animal shelter and all we are doing is putting a cover over it so the kids can play basketball. Yes, we are going to do that. The kids use that park daily. We have enough money to cover it.”
Staff will bring the plan back to council for approval as early as the July 19 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.