Rosenberg rescinds request for voluntary water conservation

It’s been raining lately — raining a lot. Thus, the city of Rosenberg has rescinded the Stage One Voluntary Water Conservation Plan, which was issued on July 12.
“The Drought Contingency Plan was implemented due to an observed drop in annual rainfall amounts, higher-than-normal daily temperatures, and an increase in water demand,” City Manager John Maresh said. “There were several factors that allowed the city to return to normal use. With the help of our citizens voluntarily reducing water usage, beneficial rains over the last week and more in the forecast, and temperatures returning to seasonal averages, the demand for water has returned to normal levels.”
Maresh said the city staff and council “thanks the citizens of Rosenberg who did their part by helping us conserve water. Because of their efforts we were able to avoid the mandatory restrictions which would have occurred under phase two of the plan.”
Although stage one of the plan was rescinded, citizens are still encouraged to continue best practice and environmentally responsible efforts to prevent the loss of water inside and outside their homes.
Simple tasks such as checking for water leaks can save in upwards of 2,000 gallons per year.
More helpful water conservation tips can be found on the city’s website at https://www.rosenbergtx.gov/316/ Water-Conservation.
For more information about water conservation or the city’s Drought Contingency Plan, give utilities a call at 832- 595-3590 or visit the city’s website.
