After a series of thorough reviews, the Bojorquez Law Firm, the City’s Redistricting Consultant, will present draft map “C” detailing suggested new Rosenberg City Council District Boundaries to City Council at a Special Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec.14.
The first of two public hearings to seek public input regarding the proposed new City Council District Boundaries is also scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The revised draft map “C” can be viewed on the City’s redistricting webpage at rosenbergtx.gov/redistricting or in person at the City Secretary’s Office at Rosenberg City Hall located at 2110 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Draft map “A” was initially presented to the Election Redistricting Committee on Monday, November 15. Based on the Committee’s feedback at that meeting, the Consultant edited the draft map and released version “B”. During review of draft map “B” at the December 6 meeting, the Election Redistricting Plan Committee made modifications to the map which resulted in the release of draft map “C”. The committee then voted to select draft map “C” as the map to recommend to City Council for approval.
Draft map “C” will be presented to Rosenberg City Council at a special meeting on Tuesday, December 14. Immediately following the presentation, the first public hearing will be held. A second public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 4, 2022. City Council may also consider final adoption of the new District Boundary Map at the conclusion of the second public hearing. The latest date to adopt the new district map would be Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
For more information on the redistricting process in Rosenberg, please visit the website at rosenbergtx.gov/redistricting or call Citizens Relations at 832-595-3301.
