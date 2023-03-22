The Rosenberg City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to adopt the city’s animal control and shelter policy and procedures. The new wording reconfirms the shelter’s no-kill stance, city leaders said.
“One of the first things we did change based on our conversations are we solidified that we are here to maintain 90% or higher live release rate,” Director of Animal Control Omar Polio said. “A certain set of the no-kill philosophy believes 99% of all animals can be saved, which is possible; however, if an outbreak happens, that will still count against us. We need to provide what we can for the animals and hope for every positive outcome.”
In other action, the council successfully amended the Unified Development Code for parking lots and driveways during Tuesday’s meeting.
The amendment requires steel reinforcement rebar to be installed in concrete off-street parking spaces, access and circulation drives, driveways and parking aisles. City officials said that public streets and driveways located in the public right-ofway, private concrete commercial and residential parking lots and driveways were not required to have reinforcement prior to the amendment, Mayor Kevin Raines said.
Officials added the upgrades would minimize future maintenance.
Staff recommended approval of a new ordinance when discussed in the Jan. 24 and Feb. 28 workshop meetings and the Aug. 17, 2022 planning commission meeting. Before the council’s vote, there were no comments during the necessary public hearing.
The amendment was unanimously approved by council. Council also approved a $170,903 purchase of four Chevrolet Tahoes for the police department.
