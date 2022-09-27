Rosenberg railroad quiet zones now active

The city of Rosenberg announced Saturday the activation of railroad quiet zones at Commercial Drive, Brazos Town Center Boulevard and Minonite Road (FM 2977).
City Council responded to a Federal Railroad Administration requirement by lowering the speed limit along FM 2977 from 45 mph to 40 mph in July.
The project was green-lit by City Council in October of 2020 after negotiating with TxDOT, which owns and maintains FM 2977, for a local on-system agreement.
Trains passing through railroad quiet zones will not sound a horn, except in the case of emergencies.
Each quiet zone crossing has a newly-modified center median to prevent vehicles from driving around automatic gate arms. Other crossing improvements include proper signage to warn drivers they are entering a “No Train Horn” zone.
Phase two of the Railroad Quiet Zone project includes three additional crossings on the north side of the city at Walnut Avenue, Third Street and Rawson Road, which was added to the project in April of 2019.
Rosenberg City Council first discussed the project at the July 3, 2018 meeting when discussing the city’s five-year capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2019-2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.