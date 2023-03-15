Monday, March 6

10:56 a.m., weapon reported, 1100 block of Third St.

3:36 p.m., CPS referral, Ave. N.

6:32 a.m., assault in progress, 4600 block of Cedar Rd.

8:41 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Wilson Dr.

Arrests made Monday, March 6

19:57 p.m., male, 56, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony).

