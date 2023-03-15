10:56 a.m., weapon reported, 1100 block of Third St.
3:36 p.m., CPS referral, Ave. N.
6:32 a.m., assault in progress, 4600 block of Cedar Rd.
8:41 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Wilson Dr.
Arrests made Monday, March 6
19:57 p.m., male, 56, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony).
4:39 a.m., welfare check, 5700 block of Reading Rd.
8:07 a.m., welfare check, 5300 block of Ave. I (7-11).
10:13 a.m., fraud, 1100 block of Ward St.
1:07 p.m., suspicious activity, Winding Lakes Ln. and Minonite Rd.
2:25 p.m., suspicious activity, 24400 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Kroger’s).
Arrests made Tuesday, March 7
3:25 p.m., male, 39, of Cypress, Texas, warrant.
3:31 p.m., female, 48, of Rosenberg, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-knife (felony).
3:23 a.m., welfare check, 7200 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
8:08 a.m., burglary, 1300 block of 4th St.
8:37a.m., CPS referral, FM 2798.
9:08 a.m., 2100 block of 4th St. (Rosenberg PD), warrant served.
9:59 a.m., assault in progress, 1200 block of Westwood Dr. (apts).
12:39 a.m., fraud, 24800 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (car dealership).
1:41 p.m., traffic hazard, Kroesche Rd. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
4:30 p.m., assault, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
6:23 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Reading Rd.
9:12 p.m., traffic stop, Rawson Dr. and River Dr.
9:33 p.m., assault, 1000 block of Cole Ave.
10:14 p.m., assault in progress, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
11:40 p.m., assault in progress, 1400 block of Pease River Ln.
Arrests made Wednesday, March 8
9:33 a.m., female, 28, of Rosenberg, 5 warrants-Rosenberg.
10:44 a.m., male, 18, of Rosenberg, assault.
7:02 p.m., male, 22, of Wauchula, Fla., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony).
9:48 p.m., male, 45, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:14 p.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, assault (strangulation).
1:23 a.m., traffic stop, 26100 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Valero).
4:36 a.m., animal bite, 700 block of San Jacinto St.
8:40 a.m., theft, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
9:24 a.m., burglary, 4700 block of Mustang Run Dr.
9:43 a.m., theft, 2600 block of Ave. G.
1:54 p.m., burglary, 7200 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
2:08 p.m., CPS referral, Ave. E.
4:24 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Kroesche Rd.
5:54 p.m., weapon reported, 1700 block of Marvin St.
8:12 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Radio Ln. (Dollar General).
10:21 p.m., assault in progress, 1200 block of Ave. E.
Arrests made Thursday, March 9
1:01 a.m., female, 40, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim).
2:25 a.m., female, 32, of Houston, driving while license invalid.
4:09 a.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, assault by contact.
6:58 p.m., male, 41, of Rosenberg, assault.
11:24 p.m., female, 37, of Spring, Texas, assault by contact.
