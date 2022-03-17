During a Rosenberg City Council meeting on March 1, city officials unanimously approved petitions for two tracts of land to be added to the city’s jurisdiction. The land was officially annexed by the council during Tuesday's session.
One tract of land is approximately 82 acres and located southwest of Stella Road. This property is owned by LGI Homes.The other is approximately 174 acres and is located on the northeast side of Powerline Road. The property is owned by Rosenberg Venture Partners.Both tracts were already partially contained in the Rosenberg city limits. The respective property owners submitted necessary forms to annex the rest of their properties within the city’s jurisdiction. Both properties are currently undeveloped.City council members held a public hearing for both petitions during the earliermeeting. There were no comments or questions raised during either hearing. After the hearings, each petition was put to a vote for approval. Both were approved unanimously.“The point was to get them all in one jurisdiction,” Rosenberg Executive Director of Community Development Travis Tanner said. “The city is already providing service to them. It makes the most sense for it all to be in the city limits.”Tanner said bringing the remaining tracts into the city limits will also help tax rates for the Fort Bend County Municipal Utility District.The city will not incur any debt for these annexations. Tanner said both proposed annexations complied with all applicable rules to be considered.
After the petitions for annexations were approved by city council members, city officials were required to wait five days from approval but no later than 30 days to act on them. This means placing ordinances to officially add the tracts to the city’s jurisdiction on the next city council meeting agenda.Rosenberg Fire Chief Darrell Himly made the formal request to remove the newly annexed land from Fort Bend Emergency Services District Number 6.“The city of Rosenberg will be the sole provider of emergency services to the area,” Himly said.For more information on city council meetings including future meeting agendas and schedules, visit rosenbergtx.gov.
