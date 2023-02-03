Rosenberg residents can now make monetary donations to the Rosenberg Animal Control and Shelter (RACS) on a monthly water utility bill.
This new donation option was approved after Rosenberg City Council voted in favor of the idea at its Nov. 15 meeting. Residential and commercial utility customers can voluntarily select one of two options should they choose to donate.
The first option will automatically round up their monthly utility bill to the next whole dollar amount. For example, if a water bill is $63.45, the bill would be rounded up to $64 and the $.55 would be donated to RACS.
The second option is to set a specific additional dollar amount to be charged to the utility bill monthly. For example, if a water bill was $63.45 and a customer elected a $10 per month flat donation, the bill would be $73.45.
Each option requires the water utility customer to fill out a “Request to Donate Funds” form, which is available on the City’s website at rosenbergtx.gov. Utility customers can also discontinue making donations at any time, and donations are completely voluntary.
According to RACS director Omar Polio, the shelter cares for over 1,200 animals in need each year.
“The donations will make a huge difference in the lives of our homeless animals,” Polio said. “Donor generosity allows us to continue helping these animals, caring for them medically when necessary and ultimately finding them forever homes.”
