Rosenberg officials are taking proactive measures to address water scarcity concerns. Thursday, the city initiated Stage 1 Voluntary Water Conservation as part of its comprehensive Drought Contingency Plan. The Drought Contingency Plan is designed to combat water shortages resulting from decreased annual rainfall, unusually high daily temperatures, and increased water demand. In response to these challenges, Stage 1 of the plan encourages residents to voluntarily reduce their non-essential water usage, aiming to achieve a city-wide decrease in water demand by 5%. During Stage 1, citizens are urged to be mindful of their irrigation practices. Those with street addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are requested to limit watering to Sundays and Thursdays, restricting the hours to midnight to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight. Residents with addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) should limit watering to Saturdays and Wednesdays within the same specified time frames. Residents should check their sprinkler heads to further contribute to water conservation, ensuring water is not wasted by spraying onto streets or directly into storm drains and gutters. Additionally, citizens are encouraged to adopt water-saving habits within their homes, such as promptly addressing water leaks, using water-saving techniques while brushing teeth (which can save up to 2,000 gallons per year), reducing shower times (saving approximately 3,600 gallons per year), and optimizing laundry and dishwasher usage. The city will maintain Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan until water usage returns to normal for three consecutive days. Alternatively, if water usage and demand escalate, the city will transition to Stage 2 of the plan. For detailed information on water conservation and the City’s Drought Contingency Plan, residents can contact Utilities at 832-595-3590 or visit the city’s official website at https://www.rosenbergtx.gov/316/Water-Conservation.
Rosenberg officials are taking proactive measures to address water scarcity concerns.
Thursday, the city initiated Stage 1 Voluntary Water Conservation as part of its comprehensive Drought Contingency Plan.
The Drought Contingency Plan is designed to combat water shortages resulting from decreased annual rainfall, unusually high daily temperatures, and increased water demand.
In response to these challenges, Stage 1 of the plan encourages residents to voluntarily reduce their non-essential water usage, aiming to achieve a city-wide decrease in water demand by 5%.
During Stage 1, citizens are urged to be mindful of their irrigation practices.
Those with street addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are requested to limit watering to Sundays and Thursdays, restricting the hours to midnight to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.