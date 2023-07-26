Rosenberg initiates Stage 1 of Drought Contingency Plan

The city of Rosenberg will enter Stage 1 Voluntary Water Conservation of the City’s Drought Contingency Plan, effective Thursday, July 27.
The Drought Contingency Plan calls for water conservation measures when there is an observed drop in annual rainfall amounts, higher-than-normal daily temperatures and an increase in water demand.
Stage 1 of the drought management plan urges residents to voluntarily reduce the use of water for non-essential purposes to reach the goal of decreasing the demand for water city-wide by five percent (5%).
Under Stage 1 of the plan, citizens are asked to voluntarily reduce the amount of water they are consuming for irrigation purposes:
- Residents with a street address ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are asked to limit watering to Sundays and Thursdays between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight.
- Residents with a street address ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) are asked to limit watering to Saturdays and Wednesdays between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight.
When irrigating your lawn, check sprinkler heads to make sure water is not spraying into the street or directly into a storm drain and/or gutters.
Citizens are also reminded to continue their everyday efforts to prevent the loss of water inside their home. Check for water leaks, including dripping faucets and running toilets, turn off the water when brushing your teeth, which can save up to 2,000 gallons per year, reduce your shower by 5 minutes which saves approximately 3,600 gallons per year, wash only full loads of laundry, and run the dishwasher only when full. More helpful water conservation tips can be found on the City’s website at https://www.rosenbergtx.gov/316/Water-Conservation.
