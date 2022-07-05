Management staff brought its personnel requests for the Rosenberg City Council to consider prior to the upcoming budget season.
Staff ranked personnel requests based on importance. Pay would come from the general and water/wastewater funds.
General Fund
1. Director of finance
2. Three firefighters
3. Maintenance and operations technician for building maintenance
4. Kennel technician
5. Assistant city engineer
6. Part-time emergency management coordinator
7. Administrative technician for parks department
8. Maintenance and operations technician for Public Works
9. Park maintenance technician
10. Communication specialist/graphics
Water/Wastewater Fund
1. Maintenance and operations assistant
All of the supplemental requests were presented and approved for funding through the fiscal year 2022 budget adjustment during the June 7 meeting, Vasut said.
“Therefore, there are no additional supplemental requests to discuss,” Vasut said.
A finalized list will be presented to the council during the July 19 meeting for approval.
Further discussions over funding for the positions will be considered during the budget process, Vasut said.
Council also altered future garbage fees to accommodate the city’s new contract.
Elected officials approved a new contract during the May 3 meeting for waste collection and disposal with Waste Corp. of Texas for 10 years beginning Oct. 1.
“Solid waste collection rates as set forth in the contract include the rates the city will pay GFL (Environmental) for at least the first two years of the ten-year term.” Vasut said. “After the first two years, the rates are subject to change based on the terms of the contract. The city adds an administrative fee to the rate paid to GFL to derive at the customer’s garbage rate that is billed monthly by the city.”
Residents will be charged the same rate of $18.19 per month even though the service level for regular garbage will increase to twice per week pickup rather than the current once per week service level.
Senior citizen accounts will decrease by $1.77 per month to a rate of $15.69 per month.
Commercial properties will see increases as a result.
“The commercial polycart service will increase $2.24 per month to a rate of $25.63 per month for one-time per week pickup and increase $0.36 per month to a rate of $28.75 per month for two-time per week pickup,” Vasut said. “The changes in the commercial dumpster and container service rates vary based on the size of container and frequency of pickup. Commercial customers will see decreases of up to $25 per month and the larger, more frequent services will have increases of up to $77.65 per month.”
Officials will meet Tuesday to set a fee schedule for collection services.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at Rosenberg City Hall at 2110 Fourth St. inside the council chamber.
