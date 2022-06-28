Rosenberg officials will meet Tuesday night to discuss budget priorities as council and staff gear up for the budget season in a special workshop.
Staff compiled a list of supplemental and personal requests that will be discussed at the workshop.
Some of the personnel requests included filling new positions such as a finance director, firefighters, maintenance and operations technicians, kennel technician, assistant city engineer, emergency management coordinator, an administrative technician for the parks department and more.
Funding for the positions would come out of the general fund and the water and wastewater funds for the fiscal year 2023.
The council also is scheduled to discuss a potential garbage rate for commercial customers. The proposed rate is the same rate of $18.19 per month charged residential customers. However, the service level for regular garbage will increase to twice-per-week pickup rather than the current once-per-week service level.
Additionally, senior citizen accounts will decrease by $1.77 per month to a rate of $15.69 per month, $2.50 less than other residential customers.
The commercial poly cart service will increase $2.24 per month to a rate of $25.63 per month for one-time per week pickup and increase $0.36 per month to a rate of $28.75 per month for two-time per week pickup if approved.
Staff will also potentially buy $15,000 worth of fans for the Rosenberg Animal Shelter.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at Rosenberg City Hall inside the Council Chamber at 2110 Fourth Street.
For more information, visit https://www.rosenbergtx.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.