The Rosenberg City Council unanimously approved a nearly $3 million bid for a pipebursting project at Wastewater Treatment Plant 2 during Tuesday’s meeting.
Pipebursting is a construction or rehabilitation method that replaces or upgrades underground pipelines without extensive excavation.
The process involves inserting a new pipe into an existing damaged or undersized line, which may require repair or replacement due to wear, deterioration, or increased capacity requirements.
The trenchless method minimizes disruption to the surrounding environment and reduces the cost and time compared to excavation.
This project aims to replace the aging or damaged sewer line, sanitary sewer mains, and other underground piping systems.
