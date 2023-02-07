Rosenberg city officials hope to have a completed plan of necessary sidewalk improvements to prioritize in fiscal year 2023 by the end of Tuesday’s meeting.

Staff presented the proposed projects based on safety and pedestrian connectivity during the Jan. 24 workshop meeting.

Staff will present these potential projects worth $184,636.68 to council for approval:

-Avenue D from FM 723 to near Mulcahy Street

- Carlisle Street from Avenue E to Walnut Avenue

- West Street from Walger Avenue to near Southgate Drive

- Sixth Street from Avenue F to Avenue H

