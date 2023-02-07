Rosenberg city officials hope to have a completed plan of necessary sidewalk improvements to prioritize in fiscal year 2023 by the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
Staff presented the proposed projects based on safety and pedestrian connectivity during the Jan. 24 workshop meeting.
Staff will present these potential projects worth $184,636.68 to council for approval:
-Avenue D from FM 723 to near Mulcahy Street
- Carlisle Street from Avenue E to Walnut Avenue
- West Street from Walger Avenue to near Southgate Drive
- Sixth Street from Avenue F to Avenue H
- Avenue J from First Street to Mulcahy Street
- Third Street from Avenue I to Avenue M
- Fourth Street from Avenue E to near Avenue D
Construction costs will be covered by the fiscal 2023 budget and rollover funds from previous years.
The budget rollover is approximately $200,000, according to the meeting agenda.
The Rosenberg Development Corp. also will fund $300,000 worth of sidewalk construction.
The RDC approved the following projects worth $266,212.36 during their Jan. 11 meeting to be considered by council.
- Avenue F from Hernandez Funeral Home to Fourth Street
- Fifth Street from Avenue F to Avenue H
- Fourth Street from Avenue F to Avenue H
- Avenue G from Fourth Street to Fifth Street
- Avenue G from 1811 Ave. G (Hawkins Furniture) to Second Street
- Avenue F from Fourth Street to Sixth Street
- J Meyer Road (pedestrian crossing signals) from Seabourne Landing Drive to Oakbriar Lane
- Ward Street from connect existing Taylor Ray School to connect existing Travis School
- Mulcahy Street from Walger Avenue/ Sunset Park to near Southgate Drive Staff advises council to proceed with the recommendations.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at city hall, 2110 Fourth St. Residents can watch the meeting on the RosenbergTXGov YouTube channel live stream.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.