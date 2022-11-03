The Rosenberg City Council Tuesday voted to approve nine items related to Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) revenue requests at its regularly-scheduled meeting. Seven of the items were approved unanimously. Resolutions No. 3353, 3355, 3357, 3358, 3359, 3360 and 3361 were approved without a no vote, while resolution No. 3354 was approved with one no vote. Resolution No. 3356 was approved by 4-3 vote.
■ Resolution No. 3353 authorizes the city manager to execute a funding agreement with the Art League of Fort Bend County for workshops and art shows in the amount of $11,507.20.
■ Resolution No. 3354 authorizes the city manager to execute a funding agreement with the Black Cowboy Museum for its second Hall of Fame Banquet in the amount of $10,000.
■ Resolution No. 3355 authorizes the city manager to execute a funding agreement with the Black Cowboy Museum for its Cowboy Christmas event in the amount of $5,250.
■ Resolution No. 3356 authorizes the city manager to execute a funding agreement with the Black Cowboy Museum for its Happy Birthday, Cowboy Larry! event in the amount of $3,750.
■ Resolution No. 3357 authorizes the city manager to execute a funding agreement with CAST Theatrical Company, Inc. for marketing and advertising in the amount of $4,500.
■ Resolution No. 3358 authorizes the city manager to execute a funding agreement with Rendezvous Event Center & Backyard for marketing and advertising in the amount of $5,800.
