Rosenberg could face water shortage

Representatives from Dow and Brazosport Water Authority sought support from the Rosenberg City Council to join them in a reservoir expansion project, ensuring that the city and its surrounding communities won’t face water shortages.

Tim Finley, Global Water Technology Leader for Dow, introduced the Harris Reservoir Expansion Project, intending to increase the water supply for municipal potable water in the BWA service area and industrial users in Southern Brazoria County.

The project’s estimated cost is $650 million, and it is expected to be operational by October 2028; located north of the existing Harris reservoir, five miles away from the Brazos River bank.

Dow would cover 85% of the project’s cost, while BWA would contribute 15%.

According to Finley, to support the project, BWA annual water rates would see a 15-cent increase over the next four fiscal years, followed by a 16-cent increase for three years starting in the 2027-28 fiscal year.

The final year would involve a nine-cent increase in 2030-31. According to BWA General Manager Ronnie Woodruff, residents could expect a monthly increase of less than $6.

Finley addressed his concerns with the council on Tuesday and discussed ways to address the issue adequately.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.