Rosenberg could face water shortage

Representatives from Dow and Brazosport Water Authority sought support from the Rosenberg City Council to join them in a reservoir expansion project, ensuring that the city and its surrounding communities won’t face water shortages.
Tim Finley, Global Water Technology Leader for Dow, introduced the Harris Reservoir Expansion Project, intending to increase the water supply for municipal potable water in the BWA service area and industrial users in Southern Brazoria County.
The project’s estimated cost is $650 million, and it is expected to be operational by October 2028; located north of the existing Harris reservoir, five miles away from the Brazos River bank.
Dow would cover 85% of the project’s cost, while BWA would contribute 15%.
According to Finley, to support the project, BWA annual water rates would see a 15-cent increase over the next four fiscal years, followed by a 16-cent increase for three years starting in the 2027-28 fiscal year.
The final year would involve a nine-cent increase in 2030-31. According to BWA General Manager Ronnie Woodruff, residents could expect a monthly increase of less than $6.
Finley addressed his concerns with the council on Tuesday and discussed ways to address the issue adequately.
“We have known since the 2009-11 timeframe that we have to build a reservoir, or we are not going to have enough water to operate our facilities, and BWA runs the risk of not having water for a four-to-six month period,” Finley said.
Woodruff understood residents and the council’s concerns about the price increase but stated that the alternative of not having enough water is far worse.
“I know it’s a significant investment, but not having water is quite expensive, too,” Woodruff said. “Just ask the small town of Brazoria, just south of here, what it’s like to be without water. They had a few incidents last year where the city was completely out of water due to large main breaks, and they couldn’t get them fixed. Restaurants, schools, convenience stores all closed, and the city shut down. No showers or flushing toilets either.”
Finley emphasized that to ensure a reliable water supply for Dow, BWA, southern Brazoria County, and Rosenberg, they need 170,000 acre-feet of water, which the reservoir will provide.
Woodruff confirmed that no other entities will be involved in the reservoir project.
Currently, BWA, Dow, and local areas in Southern Brazoria County have about two months of reliable storage in their reservoirs, Finley said.
However, the state suggests six months of storage, and TCEQ requires a minimum of 120 days, which they are below.
“We’re gonna need a future reservoir, or we aren’t going to be running this place,” Finley said. “Every water right on the Brazos River, all 1,200 of them, needs storage in some form or fashion to make the normal running water flow of the river a reliable supply.”
Finley added that the city is close to the mouth of the river, while most of the larger reservoirs on the river are midway up the state, such as in Waco and Belton.
“All of those reservoirs sit just below a point in the state that is primarily very dry, so often what happens is those reservoirs will start to deplete in a drought and will get to a point where we are struggling to get water, and many years we will get rain below those, so we are still good,” Finley said. “Other times, though, like last summer, the river flow just shuts off.”
Due to the need for additional water, Dow began relying on contracted water from the Brazos Water Authority to bridge the gap, according to Finley.
During the meeting, Councilor George Zepeda suggested closing the splash pad to save water.
Still, Woodruff clarified that the water from the splash pads is already returned to the wastewater system.
“The splash pads here at Rosenberg currently go to the stormwater drainage, which is returned back to the Brazos River,” Woodruff said. “That water flow is already returning to the Brazos.”
The council did not take any action during the meeting.
Earlier in June, Rosenberg council accepted a water rate increase with a 4-3 vote, with councilors Keith Parker, Hector Trevino, and George Zepeda dissenting.
The rate increase will take effect on Oct. 1.
On Tuesday, the council will hold a workshop meeting at city hall, 2110 Fourth St., at 6:30 p.m.
