At a special city council meeting, the Bojorquez Law Firm, the city’s redistricting consultant, presented draft map “C” to Rosenberg City Council outlining the suggested new city council district boundaries.
After reviewing the map, city council members opted to make changes to draft map “C.”
The suggested changes, which were incorporated into maps “D” and “E,” still maintain the total population deviation to less than the 10% maximum, and with no substantial retrogression in minority voting power.
Draft maps “D” and “E” will be presented to Rosenberg City Council at the Jan. 4, regular council neeting.
The first public hearing to receive input from citizens was held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and a second public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4.
City council may also consider final adoption of the new district boundary map at the conclusion of the second public hearing.
The latest date to adopt the new district map would be Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The revised draft maps “D” and “E” can be viewed on the city’s redistricting webpage at rosenbergtx.gov/redistricting or in person at the city secretary’s office at Rosenberg City Hall located at 2110 4th St., Rosenberg.
The city will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, for the holidays.
To summarize the redistricting process to date: Draft map “A” was initially presented to the Election Redistricting Committee on Monday, Nov. 15.
Based off the committee’s feedback at that meeting, the Consultant edited the draft map and released version “B.”
During the review of draft map “B” at the Dec. 6 meeting, the Election Redistricting Plan Committee made modifications to the map which resulted in the release of draft map “C.”
The committee then voted to select draft map “C” as the map to recommend to city council for approval.
Draft map “C” was presented to Rosenberg City Council at a special meeting and to receive input from citizens during the first public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
After review of the maps, city council opted to make changes to the maps which were released with Draft Maps “D” and “E”.
For more information on the redistricting process in Rosenberg, please visit the website at rosenbergtx.gov/redistricting or call Citizens Relations at 832-595-3301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.