The Rosenberg Development Corporation helped council seal a $181,962 bid to Reliant Sand and Construction for rough cut mowing services along I-69 from FM 762 to Spur 10.
Council was left with few options after the 2022 budget had allocated just $80,000 for maintenance and bids were higher than what staff was expecting.
“We hadn’t (bid) that in several years because of the construction so when the bids came in they were extremely higher than last time,” Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut said. “We rebid it and we got a better proposal but still much higher than what we originally budgeted. We had to increase it to come close to the closest bid.”
Council previously in the meeting accepted $89,500 from the Rosenberg Development Corporation that was approved on Jan. 12.
The budget adjustment was made to cover the services for the remainder of the fiscal year.
The contract runs from Feb. 1 through Sept. 30, 2023, with an option to renew for four additional one-year terms at the same rate, Executive Director of Public Services Rigo Calzoncin said.
The bid’s acceptance was unanimous amongst council members.
Council also unanimously approved to pay off another portion of its 2013 Certificates of Obligations.
The city remains with a $6.03 million balance with a redemption date of March 1, 2023, Vasut said.
The budgeted redemptions include the water and wastewater portions which cost approximately $2.16 million.
Staff decided not to cover all of the certificates this year to level the tax rate for upcoming years, Vasut said.
