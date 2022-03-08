Rosenberg animal shelter director earns recognition

The Rosenberg Animal Control and Shelter facility was honored by city officials for its third anniversary as a No-Kill facility.
Shelter director Mara Hartsell was presented an official proclamation during a Rosenberg City Council meeting on Tuesday. The facility is an open-intake, No-Kill shelter for lost and surrendered animals in the Rosenberg city limits.
“Every animal is seen as an individual and we try to meet that individual’s needs,” Hartsell told city officials and an appreciative audience.
The shelter staff originally set out to establish an official No-Kill facility back in 2018. The goal was to reach the live release rate numbers necessary for the designation by 2020, but the site has been a No-Kill facility since Spring 2019.
Hartsell said the facility’s live release rate has been 95 percent since then.
Over the years, the shelter has changed some of its programs and messaging to better align with the values of the nationwide No-Kill movement. Some changes include redesigning its volunteer program. Additional resources have been provided to the foster program, as well, such as long-term fostering, medical fostering and terminal fostering of animals brought into the facility.
The facility has also taken precautions to treat animals with medical or behavioral trauma under what is called its No-Kill safety net. This has also helped increase the live release rates. Hartsell said ensuring staff and volunteers practice upstanding values every day is more important than focusing exclusively on percentages. She also acknowledged achieving such a feat wouldn’t be possible without community involvement, particularly in the last year.
“We’ve been shown for several years now that so many people are, not only, willing to join hands with us, but to share that investment,” Hartsell said.
Hartsell clarified that investment doesn’t mean a financial cost for the community, but it is more related to volunteer efforts at the shelter and in the community.
“The city of Rosenberg Animal Control and Shelter staff has done an outstanding job for our city in the No-Kill movement,” Rosenberg Mayor Pro-tem and City Councilor District 4 Marc Morales said.
“They continue to find additional resources to save the lives of animals.”
The shelter is home to more than 1,300 animals every year. The facility has been holding more adoption events in recent events to find suitable homes for the animals in its care.
To find out how to adopt one of the animals in its care or for information on volunteering, visit the Rosenberg Animal Control and Shelter page at rosenbergtx.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.