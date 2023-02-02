The deadline to apply for the Rosenberg 101 class has been extended to Friday, Feb. 3.
The City of Rosenberg is accepting applications for the Rosenberg 101 Class of 2023. During Rosenberg 101, participants will immerse themselves with the struc - ture, function and purpose of city government in classes taught by the city’s top leadership.
Classes will consist of eight consecutive sessions on Monday evenings between Feb. 13 and concluding on April 3 from 6 - 8 p.m. The completion ceremony is at the April 4 City Council meeting.
To be eligible, candidates must currently reside within the Rosenberg city limits, be at least 21 years old, pass a background check, be a resi - dent of Rosenberg for at least one year, not be a current member of the Rosenberg City Council, not a graduate of the Rosenberg 101 program within the last two years and be willing to commit to atten - dance of all classes.
All applications must be re - ceived online by 5 p.m. Friday.
