Richmond’s Commission announced Wednesday that city officials would update parking requirements in the downtown district based on feedback from city staff, the Planning and Zoning Commission, and the commission itself.
The current Unified Development Code (UDC) has parking regulations that make it expensive for specific structures to comply.
By modifying parking requirements in the downtown district, the city aims to make it easier for businesses to fill vacant lots and buildings and promote downtown development.
The changes include:
- Reducing parking requirements when on-street parking is available within 600 feet of the site location.
- Reducing parking requirements when a public parking space/lot is within 600 feet of the site location.
Additionally, the city plans to repave and stripe Morton Street’s 100 block, east of 2nd Street, to the river, creating over 18 new parking spaces.
