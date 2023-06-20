The Richmond City Commission will meet Tuesday to discuss increasing homestead exemptions or reducing the property tax rate.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled at 600 Morton St. at 4:30 p.m.
By implementing either option, officials aim to balance supporting homeowners and ensuring adequate tax revenue for essential public services.
Homestead exemptions refer to benefits or reductions in property taxes expressly granted to homeowners on their primary residences.
These exemptions are designed to alleviate some financial burdens on homeowners by lowering the taxes they must pay on their homes.
Consequently, this reduction in tax liability helps make homeownership more affordable by easing the tax burden associated with owning a primary residence.
Presently, the homestead rate stands at a minimum of 1.5% or $5,000, with residents aged 65 and above benefiting from a minimum of $6,000.
