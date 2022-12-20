Richmond’s street sweeping program will activate Wednesday, Dec. 28. The sweeping will occur on city-maintained curb and gutter streets as indicated on the map on the city’s website www.richmondtx.gov. The program’s primary goal is the collection of fallen leaves and other debris that inhibits the flow into or out of city maintained storm drains. Residents are asked not to leave vehicles or their trash cans in the street on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.