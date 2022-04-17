Unhappy residents of Williams Ranch and the Del Webb subdivisions will return for Monday’s Richmond City Commission meeting as the developers of a proposed truck yard once again come seeking a new variance.
The Richmond residents’ protesting originally paid off at the April 4 city commission meeting when the city’s planning and zoning commission denied a variance that would’ve allowed 18-wheelers to load and unload 24/7 next door to a subdivision.
The proposed plat for the Williams Ranch Business Park — four warehouses with loading docks for 18-wheelers with 156 parking spaces for trailers — was unanimously denied by the planning and zoning commission.
Saundra Salter has promised that the turnout in favor of the denial will be a “much bigger turnout than last time.”
Jane Edwards also plans to rally her neighbors in the continued fight.
“I personally drove the area in Williams Ranch to see where the proposed route was going to be for the 18 wheelers and there is no way all those trucks can safely drive that area unless they do major construction, widen the roads, smooth off the corners of residents’ homes etc,” Edwards said. “We are all doing a letter writing campaign for those who cannot attend the meeting. It is so wrong. Our quiet little community will be gone. My house backs up directly to one of the parking areas so the noise will be bad. We already get all the noise from the freeway and have the freeway lights but that is going to be nothing compared to the lights from a 24 hour facility, the emissions and the constant beep, beep, beep of trucks backing up.
“I do hope you can move forward with us on this protest and continue exposing this atrocity.”
The site would be located along the north side of U.S. Highway 59 and to the south of Williams Ranch and east of the Del Webb residential subdivision. The 63.899-acre tract of land sits outside of Richmond’s city limits but in the ETJ.
The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at city hall at 600 Morton Street.
The meeting will also be available via Zoom by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89229275610.
The meeting ID is 892 2927 5610.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.