On January 03, 2023, at approximately 12:30 PM, officers from the Richmond Police Department responded to the business park located in the 300 block of S. 9th in response to a report of an armed robbery in progress. Upon officers’ arrival to the location, they observed there was a male subject who had been with gunshot wounds, lying on the floor of the business. Witnesses advised the unknown suspect entered the business and demanded property then shot the victim. The suspect fled the store, taking property from the business as well as personal property from the shooting victim and witnesses. The suspect left in an unknown direction of travel. Officers on scene attempted to locate the suspect in the vicinity to no avail. Richmond Fire Department and Fort Bend County EMS also responded to the location and attempted to provide life-supporting aid to the shooting victim prior to his being transported to Oak Bend Medical Center. Unfortunately, the shooting victim succumbed to his injuries.
The suspect was described as an black male with a slim build, approximately 6’03 in height. He was described as wearing khaki pants, and an orange safety vest, unknown color shirt. He was wearing a mask, gloves, hard hat, and sunglasses.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
This crime is being actively investigated, and anyone having information is asked to contact Richmond Police Department Detective John Dawson at (281)342-2849.
CRIMINAL CHARGES, AND ANY DISCUSSION THEREFORE, ARE MERELY ALLEGATIONS AND ALL DEFENDANTS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL AND UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.