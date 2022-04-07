Richmond residents’ protesting paid off Monday night when the city’s planning and zoning commission denied a variance that would’ve allowed 18-wheelers to load and unload 24/7 next door to a subdivision.
The Richmond City Commission meeting chamber was full of residents with many more outside in opposition of a proposed plat for the Williams Ranch Business Park — four warehouses with loading docks for 18-wheelers with 156 parking spaces for trailers.
Director of the Fort Bend County Municipal Utility District No. 187 Larry Junek spoke for many of the visitors on what brought dozens of residents to city hall.
“We see it as a reduction to our quality of life and to the property values of the people who border that property,” Junek said. “I’m concerned about the property tax base and the fact we have to increase taxes. It’s going to mess up our strategy to pay off our debt.”
Junek along with others saw the truck distribution center as a “terrible use of prime furnished property.”
“It’s not a captivating center piece to attract future residents and businesses here,” Junek said. “These projects are better positioned away from residential areas and away from the interstate. Look at Family Dollar and the Frito Lay centers. It’s a bad use of property and for those residents.”
The site would’ve been located along the north side of U.S. Highway 59 and to the south of Williams Ranch and east of the Del Webb residential subdivision. The 63.899-acre tract of land sits outside of Richmond’s city limits but in the ETJ.
The Del Webb subdivision houses many in the 55 years and older demographic who were not in favor of a 24-hour park in their “backyards,” many said in public comments during the meeting.
“If this goes through, we will have to contend with an overabundance of 18-wheelers on the (U.S.) 59 feeder road leaving the distribution and right in front of the George Foundation property,” Junek said. “These rigs will tie up traffic at the feeder road’s intersections with Richmond Parkway and FM 762. The city has done such a good job of beautifying Richmond Parkway. It would be a shame if that beautiful parkway just leads to a badly designed intersection at (U.S.) 59 with distribution center trucks competing with commuter traffic daily.”
City officials spoke afterwards about the planning commission’s decision based on the community outrage.
“Many residents from the surrounding proposed residential areas attended the meeting and showed a strong opposition to the proposed site,” Communications Specialist Michelle Moore said. “The city of Richmond will continue to use their comprehensive master plan as a guide for smart growth and provide safe, secure, and family oriented communities.”
